Goa Police apprehended nine accused involved in a murder case within 24 hours following which IGP announced a reward of Rs. 25,000 to the investigation team.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 21-06-2020 06:35 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 06:35 IST
Goa: Police apprehends nine accused in murder case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Police apprehended nine accused involved in a murder case within 24 hours following which IGP announced a reward of Rs. 25,000 to the investigation team. "It was found that some unknown persons had attacked a house near Thomas Chapel, St. Cruz in Old Goa, in course of which some rounds had allegedly been fired. Immediately, multiple teams of police were formed to probe the matter and apprehend the accused persons," read a press note by Utkrisht Prasoon, SIP (North), Porvorim, Goa.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Yadav who was shot above the abdomen, and later succumbed to injuries. During the course of investigation into the murder case, nine accused were apprehended including two juveniles, along with one country-made revolver which was recovered from one of the accused. "IGP Goa has sanctioned a reward of Rs. 25,000 to the investigation team for the efforts ," the press note added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

