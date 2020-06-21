Left Menu
Development News Edition

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

A High Powered Committee (HPC), headed by a Delhi High Court judge, has rejected the representation of former Fortis promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh challenging its criteria for grant of interim bail to under-trial prisoners (UTPs).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 15:02 IST
Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

A High Powered Committee (HPC), headed by a Delhi High Court judge, has rejected the representation of former Fortis promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh challenging its criteria for grant of interim bail to under-trial prisoners (UTPs). Singh moved the representation after his plea for interim bail was denied by the high court which gave him liberty to approach the committee if he was aggrieved by the criteria laid down by it. He was arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds from the Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).FIRs have also been registered against him for the offences of cheating and money laundering.  The HPC said that when the Supreme Court ordered setting up of such committees, to look into decongesting prisons to prevent spread of COVID-19, it gave the panels "an absolute discretion" to determine which class/category of prisoners can be released on interim bail or parole. "In view thereof, this Committee is of the opinion that the representation is unmerited and the same is accordingly rejected," it added

The HPC said that Singh was at liberty to file a bail application before courts concerned, which shall consider the same on merits in accordance with the law.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Mumbai: Cases rise; cops, BMC disagree over lockdown

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in north Mumbai areas like Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar, the police and the BMC are not on the same page on imposing a restriction-heavy lockdown to contain the outbreak, officials admitted....

UK park stabbing spree not being treated as terrorism, minister says

A stabbing rampage in the southern English town of Reading, in which three people were killed and three others were seriously wounded, is not currently being treated as terrorism, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday. A 25-ye...

Hong Kong lawyers alarmed at plans for city leader to pick judges in national security trials

Senior Hong Kong lawyers expressed alarm on Sunday at plans for the citys leader to select judges for national security cases, calling it the most serious challenge to the territorys vaunted judicial independence since the 1997 handover to ...

Betis fires coach Rubi after another Spanish league setback

Real Betis has fired coach Rubi after the teams third consecutive setback since the Spanish league resumed. The decision was announced early Sunday, a few hours after the team lost 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao.The club said Alexis Trujillo, a for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020