British police arrested Libyan man after knife attack in Reading - security source

A 25-year-old Libyan man named Khairi Saadallah was arrested by British police after a stabbing attack in the English town of Reading, according to a Western security source on Sunday.

British police have so far not named the man but said they had arrested a 25-year-old man from Reading on suspicion of murder. The Daily Telegraph newspaper also named the man as Khairi Saadallah.

The Western security source told Reuters that the man was Libyan and named Khairi Saadallah.