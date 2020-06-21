Left Menu
UP reports 596 new COVID-19 cases, active cases reach 6,186

In the last 24 hours, 596 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, there are 6,186 active cases and 10,995 patients have been discharged so far, said Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-06-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 20:17 IST
Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the last 24 hours, 596 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, there are 6,186 active cases and 10,995 patients have been discharged so far, said Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad. The death toll stands at 550 in the State, Prasad informed.

"The discharge percentage stands at 62.21 per cent. Yesterday 16,125 samples were tested in the State, testing is being increased here. Apart from this, we will soon commence antigen test in some districts like Lucknow, Kanpur, Varani, Gorakhpur, this test has been approved by ICMR," said Prasad. ASHA workers are regularly tracking migrants workers who have returned. Our teams are also conducting surveillance, so far surveillance has been conducted in 19,983 areas," he added.

Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home said, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with team 11 of COVID-19. "CM has directed to strengthen the surveillance work. ASHA workers are conducting door to door surveillance of the migrants who have returned, CM has directed to complete this task by the end of this month," said Awasthi.

"CM has also directed to provide gloves and sanitiser to the frontline warrirors. Polie have beeN directed to take strict action regarding crime against women, loot etc. So far, almost 1656 trains have arrived in the State," he added. Awasthi further informed that so far, 72,673 FIRs have been registered across the State while 57,070 vehicles have been seized while Rs 32 crore and 30 lakh have also been collected. (ANI)

