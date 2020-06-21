J-K reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, UT tally rises to 5,956
122 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, taking the UT's tally to 5,956.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-06-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 20:40 IST
122 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, taking the UT's tally to 5,956. "20 cases were from Jammu division and 102 from Kashmir division. The cases include 2,492 active cases, 3,382 recovered and 82 deaths," Jammu and Kashmir government said in a release.
The COVID-19 count in India has reached 4,10,461 on Sunday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 13,254. The COVID-19 count includes 1,69,451 active cases, while 2,27,756 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)
