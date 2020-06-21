Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration aims to end Dreamers immigration program in six months

The Trump administration views the programs as unlawful and the U.S. Supreme Court - which last week ruled against the Trump administration's plan to end it - did not disagree, acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf told NBC's "Meet the Press". "At no point in that decision did they say that the program was lawful.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 23:52 IST
Trump administration aims to end Dreamers immigration program in six months

The Trump administration is determined to end the Dreamers program that protects immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children within the next six months, the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security said on Sunday. The Trump administration views the programs as unlawful and the U.S. Supreme Court - which last week ruled against the Trump administration's plan to end it - did not disagree, acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf told NBC's "Meet the Press" .

"At no point in that decision did they say that the program was lawful. They simply didn't like the rationale and the procedures that we used," Wolf said. The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Trump's effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy put in place by former President Barack Obama, which protects roughly 649,000 immigrants from deportation.

The decision upheld lower court decisions that found that Trump's 2017 move to rescind the program was unlawful but does not prevent Trump from trying again to end the program. Trump on Saturday said his administration would resubmit plans to end the policy but gave no details.

Wolf told CBS's "Face the Nation" the administration would keep renewing visas for the people covered by the popular program while seeking a way to permanently end it. Asked if Trump had ruled out ending the program through an executive order, Wolf said the administration would continue to press Congress to find a solution.

But he said the president had also directed DHS to look at carefully at the Supreme Court ruling and the possibility of refiling its proposal with a different rationale. "I'm not going to get ahead in front of the president. He's going to make that decision at the right time, but the department will be ready to make that call," he said.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

Health News Roundup:  French coronavirus deaths rise by 19 to 29,633; India reports record rise in coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pirated editions of John Bolton memoir have appeared online

John Boltons memoir officially comes out Tuesday after surviving a security review and a legal challenge from the Justice Department. But over the weekend, it was available in ways even his publisher is hoping to prevent.A PDF of The Room W...

Retired MEA official attacked, his wife stabbed to death during robbery

A 94-year-old retired External Affairs Ministry official was attacked and his 88-year-old wife stabbed to death during a robbery, allegedly by their personal security guard, at their home in south Delhis Safdarjung Enclave, police said on S...

Nepal proposes giving citizenship to foreign woman married to Nepali man after 7 years of union

A key parliamentary panel in Nepal has proposed to amend the countrys Citizenship Act that would require a foreign woman married to a Nepali national to wait seven years for naturalized citizenship. Nepals main opposition parties decried th...

Hungary's leading website index.hu says its independence is at risk

The editor-in-chief of Hungarys news website index.hu said on Sunday the outlet that has been a leading critic of Prime Minister Viktor Orbans government was at risk of losing its independence because of what it called external influence. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020