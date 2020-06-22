Rajnath Singh leaves for Russia, to discuss defence and strategic partnership
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday left for a three-day visit to Russia. Singh is likely to discuss the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership during the visit and also attend a military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 09:54 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday left for a three-day visit to Russia. Singh is likely to discuss the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership during the visit and also attend a military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. The visit comes days after the violent face-off with China in which 20 Indian Armymen were killed in Galwan valley in Ladakh.
"Leaving for Moscow on a three day visit. The visit to Russia will give me an opportunity to hold talks on ways to further deepen the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership. I shall also be attending the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow," the Defence Minister tweeted. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar is also accompanying the minister. (ANI)
