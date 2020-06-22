German FinMin sees resolution soon on top court's ECB ruling

German FinMin sees resolution soon on top court's ECB rulingReuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-06-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:27 IST
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday there would soon be a resolution without drama to a ruling by Germany's constitutional court that took aim at the European Central Bank's flagship stimulus program.
"This is not a drama without resolution. We will soon see there will be a resolution without drama," Scholz, speaking by videolink from Berlin, told a finance conference in Frankfurt.
