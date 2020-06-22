Consider expediting COVID test results of pregnant women: HC to ICMR, AAP govt

The Delhi High Court Monday said 5-7 days cannot be taken for getting COVID-19 results for pregnant women prior to admitting them in hospitals for child-birth and asked the ICMR and AAP government to look at expediting it. The observation came from a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan during hearing of a PIL by a lawyer who has sought that test results of pregnant women be given priority.

The court said that if five to seven days are taken to give results, then the hospital will say the result is five days old and will ask for fresh tests. "Look at expediting it," the bench said and listed the matter for hearing on July 1 as neither the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) nor the Delhi government had filed their responses to the plea.

The court had issued notice to them on June 12 and had sought their response by Monday, June 22. Displeased with the lack of response from ICMR and Delhi government, the bench said, "Do not have a casual approach when we issue a notice." The court said all that the authorities had to do was indicate steps taken till now and what they intend to do in future.

"However, no reply filed by the respondents (ICMR and Delhi government) as usual and more time is sought," the bench said..