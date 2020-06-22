Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consider expediting COVID test results of pregnant women: HC to ICMR, AAP govt

The observation came from a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan during hearing of a PIL by a lawyer who has sought that test results of pregnant women be given priority. The court said that if five to seven days are taken to give results, then the hospital will say the result is five days old and will ask for fresh tests.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:10 IST
Consider expediting COVID test results of pregnant women: HC to ICMR, AAP govt

The Delhi High Court Monday said 5-7 days cannot be taken for getting COVID-19 results for pregnant women prior to admitting them in hospitals for child-birth and asked the ICMR and AAP government to look at expediting it. The observation came from a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan during hearing of a PIL by a lawyer who has sought that test results of pregnant women be given priority.

The court said that if five to seven days are taken to give results, then the hospital will say the result is five days old and will ask for fresh tests. "Look at expediting it," the bench said and listed the matter for hearing on July 1 as neither the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) nor the Delhi government had filed their responses to the plea.

The court had issued notice to them on June 12 and had sought their response by Monday, June 22. Displeased with the lack of response from ICMR and Delhi government, the bench said, "Do not have a casual approach when we issue a notice." The court said all that the authorities had to do was indicate steps taken till now and what they intend to do in future.

"However, no reply filed by the respondents (ICMR and Delhi government) as usual and more time is sought," the bench said..

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S&P Global affirms AAA credit rating on AfDB with stable outlook

Rating agency SP Global on Friday affirmed its AAAA-1 long- and short-term issuer credit assessment of the African Development Bank AfDB AfDB.org with a stable outlook.The rating agency positively assessed the Banks very strong financial ri...

Soccer-Five Red Star players test positive for coronavirus

Five players of Red Star Belgrade tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after feeling unwell ahead of Saturdays final league match with Proleter Novi Sad, the Serbian champions said.Around 18,000 fans attended Red Stars 2-1 win over Prolet...

Red Star Belgrade says 5 players test positive for virus

Five Red Star Belgrade players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Serbian soccer club said Monday. The Serbian champions said in a statement that the players Marko Gobeljic, Njegos Petrovic, Dusan Jovancic, Marko Konatar and Bra...

MP: Vendor tests positive in Gwalior, contact tracing begins

A 28-year-old street vendor was detected with novel coronavirus infection in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and the district administration on Monday asked people who may have come in contact with him to come forward to get themselves tested. Di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020