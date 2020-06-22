Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks police not to take coercive measures against DMC chief till July 31 in sedition case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:27 IST
HC asks police not to take coercive measures against DMC chief till July 31 in sedition case

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the police not to take any coercive measure against Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in the sedition case till July 31. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, extended the interim protection granted to Khan and directed the Delhi Police to serve a copy of the status report filed in the matter to the petitioner.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on July 31. The high court was hearing a plea by Khan, through advocate Vrinda Grover, seeking anticipatory bail in the sedition case lodged against him, citing his old age, health issues and risk of the coronavirus or COVID-19 infection.

It has earlier asked the police to give prior notice to Khan if called for investigation and called for a status report on the anticipatory bail plea. On April 28, Khan published through his official page on social media a post that allegedly had seditious and hateful comments.

On May 2, based on a complaint, the Delhi Police Special Cell lodged an FIR against Khan under Sections 124A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the alleged offences of sedition and promoting feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language. Khan sought anticipatory bail on the ground that he is a public servant and a senior citizen aged 72 years, who suffers from heart disease and hypertension and is highly susceptible to COVID-19 infection which can have fatal consequences for a person of his age and health condition.

“In these circumstances there is an urgent need to grant him protection from arrest and coercive action in a frivolous and untenable case, in order to safeguard his liberty as the failure to do so will have irreversible consequences on his right to life,” the petition filed through advocates Vrinda Grover, Ratna Appnender and Soutik Banerjee said. The plea has sought direction to the police that in the event of his arrest, he be immediately released on bail and that no coercive measures be taken against him. It also sought direction that Khan's laptop and mobile should not be seized.

The plea claimed that no offence has been committed by Khan and the FIR has been registered with a mala fide intention to harass and intimidate him. It said the FIR against him was "misconceived, being made on a misrepresentation of facts and an erroneous, untenable reading of the law”.

Khan claimed in the plea that his social media post was falsely reported, distorted and sensationalised out of context by certain sections of the media to embarrass him and to tarnish his stellar work that he has been doing as Chairman of the commission. “Alarmed that his social media post was being maliciously and knowingly distorted and false meanings and motives attributed to his words, the petitioner (Khan) responded through his social media posts dated April 29, 2020, and further on May 1, 2020, the petitioner elaborated on his original tweet and clarified the distortions and misrepresentations by sections of the media,” the plea said.

It said that despite the clarifications, a “communal and politically motivated misinformation campaign was orchestrated” against Khan to undermine the good work done by him over 20 years. After almost a week since registration of the FIR, Khan was not served with any legal notice for interrogation and on the evening of May 6, when he was settling down for Iftaar, a police team came to his residence and orally asked him to accompany them to the Cyber Cell Police Station, it said.

The plea added that the police did not give any written notice to him as mandated under the CrPC..

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka accuses UP govt of negligence over death of COVID-19 patients

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over a media report that 28 COVID-19 patients died within 48 hours of hospitalisation, saying if the Yogi Adityanath dispensation continues with it...

Reckitt Benckiser donates 30K litres of Lizol, Harpic to North Delhi Municipal Corp

Consumer health and hygiene company Reckitt Benckiser Group on Monday donated 30,000 litres of Lizol and Harpic to North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC for disinfection purposes amid rise in COVID-19 cases. The company aims to donate tota...

Amway sees post-Covid online sales to stay at 80-85pc

Direct selling major Amway India remained bullish that its digitally focused strategy will help regain business very close to the pre-Covid level by July and its online share of sales would continue to remain high at 80 -85 per cent. The co...

Final decision on Mahakumbh Mela in February 2021: Uttarakhand CM

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has suggested that the state government should take the final decision on the Mahakumbh Mela in February 2021, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020