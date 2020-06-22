Left Menu
SC indicates nod to Puri’s Rath Yatra, to leave micro-management to Centre, state and temple trust

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:51 IST
The Supreme Court Monday indicated it would allow Puri’s Rath Yatra, scheduled to start from June 23, saying it cannot "micro-manage" the rituals and left it to the wisdom of state, the Centre and temple management to deal with that issue

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was informed by the Odisha government that it will coordinate with temple management and the Centre to make things smooth during Rath Yatra

The bench also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheswari and A S Bopanna was informed by the Centre that Rath Yatra can be conducted without compromising on citizen's health and with co-operation of state and temple trust. The top court said it is considering the issue of conducting Rath Yatra in Puri only and not at other places in Odisha. The Chief Justice Bobde, who presided over the hearing through video conferencing from his Nagpur residence, said that order will be made public after some time.

