A year passed, Bihar Police continues to trail Congress's Navjot Singh Sidhu to get signature on bail bond

Police personnel have been sitting outside MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence since June 18 to get his signature on a bail bond paper in a case that was registered against him for his remarks at a poll rally in Katihar in 2019 but the latter is not ready to meet the police personnel.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:45 IST
Bihar Police SI Janardan Ram along with other official waiting outside Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence in Amritsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Police have been sitting outside Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence since June 18 to get his signature on a bail bond paper in a case that was registered against him for his remarks at a poll rally in Katihar in 2019 but the latter is not ready to meet the police personnel. "We have been sitting outside MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence since June 18 to get his signature on a bail bond paper in a case that was registered against him for his remarks at a poll rally in Katihar in 2019. He is not ready to meet us," said Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Janardan Ram in Amritsar.

Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu was booked for violation of the code of conduct for making objectionable remarks against a community while addressing an election meeting in Katihar district of Bihar in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Since June 18, two sub-inspectors of Bihar Police are coming to Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence to involve him in the investigation, in that case, waiting 4-5 hours daily outside his house.

Bihar Police Sub Inspector Janardhan says that if there was a common man, he would have come to the police station himself but Navjot Sidhu is a former minister, so they themselves have come but Sidhu is not meeting them despite being in the house. "Though everyday people are coming to meet him and Sidhu is also meeting people, but he is not signing on our papers and he gave full information to his higher officials, he will remain here till further orders," said Janardhan. (ANI)

