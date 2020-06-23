Yemen's Houthis targeted Riyadh with missiles and drones, says spokesman

Yemen's Houthis targeted Riyadh with missiles and drones, says spokesmanReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:00 IST
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group used ballistic missiles and drones in an attack on Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Tuesday, targeting the defense ministry and a military base, the movement's military spokesman said in a televised speech.
The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen said earlier it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh. There was no immediate confirmation by the coalition or Saudi authorities that the defense ministry or King Salman Air Force Base had been targeted as stated by the Houthi spokesman.
