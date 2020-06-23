Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC directs MEA, Bureau of Immigration to consider US citizen's plea claiming wrongful deportation

The Delhi High Court has directed the Ministry of External Affairs and the Bureau of Immigration consider a petition filed by an American citizen claiming that she has been wrongly deported.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:21 IST
Delhi HC directs MEA, Bureau of Immigration to consider US citizen's plea claiming wrongful deportation
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has directed the Ministry of External Affairs and the Bureau of Immigration consider a petition filed by an American citizen claiming that she has been wrongly deported. A bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh, while passing the directions on Monday, said that it is deemed appropriate to direct that the Ministry of External Affairs and the Bureau of Immigration consider the present petition and the prayer therein as her representation for reinstatement of the visa granted to the petitioner.

Kimber Stepp, an American national, had approached the High Court challenging her deportation from the Calcutta Airport on March 6, 2020, claiming she had a valid multiple-entry tourist visa to enter and leave India which was valid till 2026. The same was issued to her by the Indian Embassy in the USA, the plea said.

It is her case that she has been travelling to India regularly since 2014, however, when she applied for a business visa she was denied the same. Despite the denial of a business visa, she submits that the multiple-entry tourist visa continued to remain valid and accordingly, she continued to come to India, the plea said. It said that the petitioner reached the Calcutta Airport on March 6, 2020, from where she was deported and adds that she has flown to Dubai where she is currently staying.

The plea challenged her deportation and sought directions to reinstate her visa and allowing her to travel to India. Advocate Kuriakose Varghese, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that there were no reasons given to the petitioner as to why she was deported.

Advocate Amit Mahajan, standing counsel for the Centre government, submitted that the plea is not maintainable. However, Mahajan said that since the prayer is limited to the reinstatement of the visa, which was given to the petitioner, it can be considered as a representation on which the government will make a decision. After the conclusion of the submissions, Justice Pratibha M Singh disposed of the plea and said that the representation would be decided within a period of six weeks and the respondents shall pass an order giving reasons. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SATO launches new handwashing solution to improve hygiene practices

SATO SATO.lixil.com, LIXIL Group Corporations social business that aims to solve water, sanitation, and hygiene problems by providing affordable and easy-to-install sanitation systems to local communities around the world, has today introdu...

U.S. Republican lawmakers urge Trump to reconsider Germany troop reduction plan

A group of Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday to reconsider his decision to cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany, saying their presence is the backbone of NATOs deterrent against...

Lucknow: Shakti Bhawan closed after an employee tests COVID-19 positive

An employee of Shakti Bhawan, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited UPPCL headquarters, was found coronavirus positive on Monday.The Chief Medical Office CMO, Lucknow has asked the energy department office to shut for the next 48 hour...

Bihar Congress receives over three thousand nominations for single MLC seat

In a unique turn of events, the Bihar unit of Congress is facing a dilemma as it has received over three thousand applications for just one MLC seat in the state. Grassroot party workers, big leaders from the state and even former ministers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020