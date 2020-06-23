Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former South Africa president Zuma appears in court for resumed graft trial

Zuma is being tried on 16 charges relating to a $2 billion arms deal with French defence firm Thales in 1999, when Zuma was deputy president. The charges were reinstated in March 2018, a month after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party kicked him out of office after a presidency marked by graft allegations and sovereign credit rating downgrades.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:59 IST
Former South Africa president Zuma appears in court for resumed graft trial
South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma appeared in court on Tuesday to face multiple charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption, and money laundering, as a decade-old trial delayed by procedural bickering resumed. Zuma is being tried on 16 charges relating to a $2 billion arms deal with French defense firm Thales in 1999 when Zuma was deputy president.

The charges were reinstated in March 2018, a month after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party kicked him out of office after a presidency marked by graft allegations and sovereign credit rating downgrades. The former leader, in power between 2009 and 2018, rejects all allegations as a politically motivated witch-hunt. But the case is a rare example of an African judicial system seeking to prosecute a former leader for alleged wrongdoing.

Zuma wore a dark grey suit at the court in Pietermaritzburg and looked tense, frequently clicking his jaw. Much of Tuesday's pre-trial hearing was focused on fixing a date for the trial to continue after multiple efforts by Zuma to cancel or delay it.

Judge Dhaya Pillay did not set a date for the trial proper to start. She adjourned the proceedings until Sept. 8. The court in November rejected Zuma's application for a permanent stay of prosecution, and in February issued an arrest warrant for him.

Zuma is accused of accepting 500,000 rands ($34,000) annually from Thales from 1999, in exchange for protecting the company from an investigation into the deal. Thales, known as Thompson-CSF at the time, has said it had no knowledge of any transgressions by any of its employees in relation to the award of the contracts.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rowing Dope Scandal: Food supplements could be reason, says federation

Left red-faced after 22 junior scullers failed dope tests, the Rowing Federation of India RFI on Tuesday was at a loss to explain the embarrassment and said food supplements could be a reason behind the fiasco. RFI general secretary MV Srir...

Naidu remembers Syama Prasad Mookerjee on death anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday remembered Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 67th death anniversary, describing him as a staunch nationalist. Remembering Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, an illustrious son of I...

CBIC launches end-to-end paperless documentation for exporters

Exporters will now have to present only digital copies of shipping bills bearing final let export order and gatepass to customs authorities as the CBIC has launched paperless documentation of exports, a move aimed at saving time and cost of...

SATO launches new handwashing solution to improve hygiene practices

SATO SATO.lixil.com, LIXIL Group Corporations social business that aims to solve water, sanitation, and hygiene problems by providing affordable and easy-to-install sanitation systems to local communities around the world, has today introdu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020