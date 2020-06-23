Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decision likely by Wednesday on scrapping remaining class XII exams: Centre & CBSE tell SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar that the government and the board are aware of the anxiety of students, and the authorities concerned will take a decision on the issue very soon. The apex court, which also heard through video-conferencing a separate petition regarding the exams to be conducted by council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) amid the pandemic, posted the matter for hearing on June 25 noting that the Centre is likely to take an "informed decision" with regard to the CBSE exams.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:24 IST
Decision likely by Wednesday on scrapping remaining class XII exams: Centre & CBSE tell SC

The Centre and the CBSE informed the Supreme Court Tuesday that an expert body is in the process of taking the final decision "very shortly", hopefully by Wednesday, on whether to scrap the remaining exams of Class XII scheduled from July 1-15 in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar that the government and the board are aware of the anxiety of students, and the authorities concerned will take a decision on the issue very soon.

The apex court, which also heard through video-conferencing a separate petition regarding the exams to be conducted by council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) amid the pandemic, posted the matter for hearing on June 25 noting that the Centre is likely to take an "informed decision" with regard to the CBSE exams. Besides this, the top court was hearing a plea seeking quashing of the May 18 notification of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by which the date sheet for remaining exams of Class XII was declared.

"Solicitor General has informed us that the expert body is in the process of taking final decision in the matter very shortly and hopefully by tomorrow i.e. June 24. In the circumstances, we defer the hearing of these matter(s) to June 25 at 2 PM," said the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, in its order passed on plea regarding CBSE examinations. During the hearing, Mehta requested the bench to adjourn the matter for a day and said he would apprise the apex court about the decision taken by the authorities regarding CBSE exams.

The top court was hearing a plea, filed by some parents of students appearing for the exam, seeking a direction to the CBSE to declare the results on the basis of exam already conducted and to calculate it on an average basis with internal assessment marks of remaining subjects. During the hearing on a separate plea concerning ICSE exams, the counsel appearing for the ICSE told the bench that they would broadly follow the government's decision regarding CBSE exams. "At the request of Jaideep Gupta, senior counsel, appearing for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ISCE), we defer the hearing of this matter to June 25 at 2 PM. Also, because the Government of India is likely to take an informed decision with regard to the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE)," the bench noted in its order.

The Bombay High Court had yesterday asked Maharashtra government to clear its stand on permitting ICSE board to conduct its pending examinations of classes 10 and 12 in July amid the concern over rising number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state. On June 17, the CBSE had told the apex court that it would "very shortly" take appropriate decision on the issue raised in a plea which has sought quashing of the board’s notification for conducting remaining examinations of Class XII.

Raising concern over the safety of lakhs of students, the plea filed in the apex court has said that they might be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they have to appear in the examinations amid increase in number of cases of virus infection. "The said petition would also demonstrate the extent of discriminatory and arbitrariness conduct of the respondent/CBSE in issuing the notification for holding of the remaining examination and that too in the month of July, 2020 wherein as per the AIIMS data, the said COVID-19 pandemic would be at its peak," the plea said. It alleged that considering the gravity of COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE has cancelled the examinations of Class X and XII for its around 250 schools which are situated abroad and has adopted the criteria of awarding marks on the basis of either practical exams conducted or the internal assessment marks.

The plea said that in April this year, the CBSE had directed the schools to promote students of classes IX and XI to the respective next grades on the basis of school based assessments. It also said that on May 25, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development had announced conducting of exams for classes X and XII in almost 15,000 centres as against 3,000 centres used earlier.

It said even if it is to be assumed that 50 per cent of coronavirus cases are asymptomatic then the students, who will appear in the exams, could be potential carriers posing a great risk to themselves and also their family members. The plea said that several premier educational institutes, like Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), have also cancelled their exams including those for the final year students because of the pandemic situation. It has also raised concern over the issue where an examination centre might fall within the COVID-19 containment zone.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump urges arrests after statue targeted near White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in Congress on Tuesday angrily decried efforts to remove statues and other memorials that activists consider racist, a movement that has gained momentum as part of wider national protes...

Partially decomposed body found along Greater Noida road

The partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered along a road in Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said. The body was found along the Dadri-Surajpur road in Phase 2 police station area, they said.Prima facie it appears the ...

AP-NORC poll: Nearly all in US back criminal justice reform

Americans overwhelmingly want clear standards on when police officers may use force and consequences for officers who do so excessively, according to a new poll that finds nearly all Americans favor at least some level of change to the nati...

AIIMS Rishikesh successfully tests low-cost indigenous ventilator

A low-cost indigenous ventilator, Prana Vayu, was successfully tested at All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Tuesday, hospital officials said. The ventilator was developed jointly by AIIMS, Rishikesh and Indian Institute of Tech...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020