Teacher gets 10-year RI for sexually abusing minor boy

Hyderabad, June 23 (PTI): A localcourton Tuesday sentenced a 32-year-old Arabic teacher at a private school to 10-years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for sexually abusing a minor boy in November 2015. According to the prosecution, on November 9, 2015 the teacher asked the 12-year-old boy, a fourth class student at the school, to come to his house to get some books When he went there the teacher sexually abused him.

Hyderabad, June 23 (PTI): A localcourton Tuesday sentenced a 32-year-old Arabic teacher at a private school to 10-years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for sexually abusing a minor boy in November 2015. First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the man guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to 10 years.

The court also sentenced him to 10-years RI for the offence under IPC section377(unnatural offences), Additional Public Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy said. It also slapped a fine of Rs 4,000 on him.

The sentences will run concurrently, Reddy said. According to the prosecution, on November 9, 2015 the teacher asked the 12-year-old boy, a fourth class student at the school, to come to his house to get some books When he went there the teacher sexually abused him. After the boy raised an alarm, the man dropped him at the school.

The boy later narrated the matter to his father, who filed a complaint with police, following which he was arrested..

