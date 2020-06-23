Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yogi Adityanath orders setting up COVID help desks in police stations, hospitals in state

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to set up COVID help desks in every police station, hospital, jails, among other locations in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:06 IST
Yogi Adityanath orders setting up COVID help desks in police stations, hospitals in state
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to set up COVID help desks in every police station, hospital, jails, among other locations in Uttar Pradesh. The COVID help desks have been asked to operate from morning till evening and a list of the same to be provided to the administration.

The CM has also ordered asymptomatic positive patients to be admitted to COVID hospitals. He has also asked the testing of samples to be increased to 20,000 per day in the state.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh had 18, 322 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. This included 6,152 active cases and 11,601 cured and discharged patients. 569 deaths have been reported so far due to the disease in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump urges arrests after statue targeted near White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in Congress on Tuesday angrily decried efforts to remove statues and other memorials that activists consider racist, a movement that has gained momentum as part of wider national protes...

Partially decomposed body found along Greater Noida road

The partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered along a road in Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said. The body was found along the Dadri-Surajpur road in Phase 2 police station area, they said.Prima facie it appears the ...

AP-NORC poll: Nearly all in US back criminal justice reform

Americans overwhelmingly want clear standards on when police officers may use force and consequences for officers who do so excessively, according to a new poll that finds nearly all Americans favor at least some level of change to the nati...

AIIMS Rishikesh successfully tests low-cost indigenous ventilator

A low-cost indigenous ventilator, Prana Vayu, was successfully tested at All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Tuesday, hospital officials said. The ventilator was developed jointly by AIIMS, Rishikesh and Indian Institute of Tech...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020