Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice Anant Manohar Badar sworn in as Judge of Kerala High Court

Justice Anant Manohar Badar, formerly a Judge of the Bombay High Court, was sworn in as a Judge of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:53 IST
Justice Anant Manohar Badar sworn in as Judge of Kerala High Court
A visual from the swearing-in ceremony in Kochi, Kerala. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Justice Anant Manohar Badar, formerly a Judge of the Bombay High Court, was sworn in as a Judge of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday. Pursuant to the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation dated April 27, 2020, the Central government had notified the transfer of Justice Badar last month.

Chief Justice S Manikumar administered the oath to Justice Badar at the banquet hall in the high court premises. The swearing-in ceremony was also streamed live. However, the participants were limited to a minimum in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government guidelines. Justice Badar had joined the Maharashtra Judicial Service and was recruited as a District Judge in November 2000. He worked as an Additional District and Sessions Judge at Akola and Wardha. He has also worked in the Registry of Bombay High Court as Registrar (Vigilance).

He was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on March 3, 2014, and was made permanent in March 2016. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global merchandise trade fell by a record amount early this year but avoided a worst-case scenario, the World Trade Organization said, after the World Health Organization flagged worrying increases in coronavirus cases in Latin America. DEA...

Nitish chairs high-level meeting to review preparedness for floods

A high-level meeting was chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Tuesday for reviewing preparedness in the face of rising water levels of rivers originating in Nepal and flowing through the states northern districts. At the mee...

North Eastern Railway deploys coronavirus isolation wards at 14 stations

The North Eastern Railway has deployed train coaches converted into coronavirus isolation wards at 14 of its stations, a senior official said on Tuesday. At every station, as many as 10 coaches have been deployed for suspected COVID-19 pati...

Soccer-Man City's injured Aguero to fly to Barcelona to see specialist

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will fly to Barcelona to have a specialist look at his knee after he picked up an injury in Mondays 5-0 win over Burnley, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Aguero was fouled in the box by Burnley...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020