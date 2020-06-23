COVID-19 cases in Karnataka increasing, state govt might impose lockdown if situation deteriorates: Sriramulu

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday hinted that the number of coronavirus cases in the state is on the rise and if the situation deteriorates further then the state government may think to impose the lockdown. Speaking after visiting KC General Hospital in Bengaluru, Sriramulu said: "Coronavirus virus cases are increasing day by day and this is making state government worried about the situation. If the situation in the state continues like this then the government may think to impose the lockdown to check coronavirus spread."

"Suggestions are being heard for lockdown. 4 places sealed down in Bangalore city to control number of infected cases increased," he said. Meanwhile, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has also suggested to lockdown Bengaluru to contain coronavirus cases.

Karnataka has reported 9,721 coronavirus cases including 6,004 discharged and 150 deaths so far. (ANI)