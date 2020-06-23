Left Menu
Army Chief interacts with Ladakh MP during his visit

ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:47 IST
Army Chief interacts with Ladakh MP during his visit
Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane with Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Northern Army Commander and Leh Corps Commander. Image Credit: ANI

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday interacted with Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, during his two-day visit to Eastern Ladakh. The Northern Army Commander and Leh Corps Commander were also present during the interaction.

Gen Naravane visited an Army hospital and interacted with gallant Indian Army soldiers who were injured in the clash in Galwan Valley on June 15 and are undergoing treatment. Army chief during his visit is scheduled to review the on-ground situation and the progress in talks with the Chinese military.

The Army chief had on Monday discussed the security situation with the top Army commanders in Delhi, officials said. According to Army officials, all commanders are in the national capital for the second phase of the commanders' conference.

Army Commanders Conference was held from June 22-23 to review the operational situation on both the northern and western fronts. The meeting comes at a time when India and China are holding military-level talks to defuse the border tensions after the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured. (ANI)

