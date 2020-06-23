2 more Maharashtra cops die due to COVID-19

Two more cops of Maharashtra Police have died due to COVID-19. Mumbai Police condoled the death of ASI Suryakant Jadhav and Head Constable Pradeep Kashid.

"Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASI Suryakant Jadhav, Marine Drive PStn & HC Pradeep Kashid, Protection & Security Unit. They were battling Coronavirus. We pray for their souls to rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with their families," Mumbai Police tweeted. Over 4,000 police personnel of Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, Maharashtra Police informed that 47 policemen have succumbed to the infection in the state. (ANI)