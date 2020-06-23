3,214 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

As many as 3,214 new COVID-19 cases and 248 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday. According to the Public Health Department, the total positive cases in the state has climbed to 1,39,010 including 69,631 recovered patients and 6531 deaths.

1,925 patients discharged in Maharashtra today. Over 8 lakh samples have been tested in Maharashtra so far. Currently, 6,05,141 people are in home quarantine and 26,572 are institutional quarantine.

846 new COVID-19 positive cases and 42 deaths were reported in Mumbai today, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The total number of positive cases rises in the metropolitan city has climbed to 68,481 including 34,576 recovered/discharged cases, 30,063 active cases and 3,842 deaths.

Whereas, Pune reported 820 new COVID-19 positive cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the district stands at 16851 while 617 people have lost their lives due to the disease. (ANI)