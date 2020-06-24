Justice Dept, state AGs to meet Friday on Google antitrust probe -source

Justice Dept, state AGs to meet Friday on Google antitrust probe -sourceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 01:48 IST
U.S. Justice Department officials and some state attorneys general are set to meet on Friday to discuss ongoing antitrust probes into Alphabet Inc's Google unit, a person briefed on the matter said. The federal government and nearly all state attorneys general have opened investigations into allegations that Google has broken antitrust laws.
The federal probe focuses on search bias, advertising and management of Google's Android operating system.
