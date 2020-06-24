Left Menu
Lawmakers in Gabon's lower house of parliament on Tuesday voted to decriminalise homosexuality, becoming one of the few countries in sub-Saharan Africa to reverse a law that punishes sexual relations between people of the same sex. Forty-eight members of parliament backed the proposed initiative by the government to revise an article of the 2019 law that criminalised homosexuality.

Reuters | Libreville | Updated: 24-06-2020 04:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 04:36 IST
Gabon lawmakers vote to decriminalise homosexuality

Lawmakers in Gabon's lower house of parliament on Tuesday voted to decriminalise homosexuality, becoming one of the few countries in sub-Saharan Africa to reverse a law that punishes sexual relations between people of the same sex. Forty-eight members of parliament backed the proposed initiative by the government to revise an article of the 2019 law that criminalised homosexuality. Twenty-four voted against, while 25 others abstained.

"Forty-eight lawmakers have shaken an entire nation and its customs and traditions," one member of parliament who voted against the revision, told Reuters. Same-sex marriage is still not allowed in the central African state, where homosexuality is still broadly seen as a taboo.

Gabon is one of 73 countries or jurisdictions worldwide that criminalises sex between men, and sex between women, with punishments of up to six months imprisonment and a fine of 5 million FCFA($8,715), according to London-based rights group Human Dignity Trust. ($1 = 573.7 CFA)

