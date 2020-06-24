Left Menu
COVID-19 symptoms: Court seeks response from Tihar Jail on ISIS operative's plea

The application on behalf of accused Asif Ali submitted that 18 jail inmates, including him, have developed symptoms like cough, cold and fever. He was arrested by the NIA in a case lodged in December 2015 for allegedly conspiring to carry out terror attacks in various parts of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:17 IST
A Delhi court Wednesday sought response from Tihar central jail on a plea filed by an alleged ISIS operative, seeking proper medical treatment, claiming that he has developed symptoms of COVID-19.

He was arrested by the NIA in a case lodged in December 2015 for allegedly conspiring to carry out terror attacks in various parts of the country. Special Judge Praveen Singh issued notice to the jail authorities and directed them to file their response by June 26, when the court will next hear the matter.

The plea, moved by advocate M S Khan on behalf of Asif Ali, has urged the court to direct Tihar jail authorities to provide him proper medical treatment or send him to a hospital. He said that 18 jail inmates, including Ali, have developed symptoms, i.e. cough, cold and fever and no efforts have been made by the jail administration for the medical check up of the inmates. “That given the current scenario, it is imperative for the jail authorities to get the accused persons treated well and get their COVID tests done,” the application said.

It added that if no timely action is taken, the situation can get more worse as the chances of developing Coronavirus may be on the higher side. The NIA had filed a charge sheet against 16 suspected ISIS operatives, arrested from across the country allegedly on the charges of recruiting and financing people to join the terror group.

The probe agency had outlined the role of all the accused in a larger conspiracy of ISIS to further its ideology. It had claimed that members of banned terror group -- Islamic State (IS) or Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) or Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) -- in connivance with a few resident and non-resident Indians, have been indulging in identification, radicalization, recruitment, training.

The accused were arrested from different parts of the country for allegedly recruiting and financing people to join the terror organisation. They were arrested under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

