Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 more ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19

Four more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:43 IST
4 more ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Four more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday. There are a total of 65 active cases, out of which 18 are in Delhi, according to an ITBP bulletin. The condition of all admitted is stable.

The highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases and 465 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and India's COVID-19 count reached 4,56,183 on Wednesday. According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,476 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. The total count includes 1,83,022 active cases, and 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks sink on grim global growth forecast, fears of second virus wave

London stocks marked their worst session in two weeks on Wednesday as a spike in novel coronavirus cases across the globe compounded fears of a second wave of the pandemic, while builder Crest Nicholson tumbled after issuing a grim forecast...

Malta's ruling party expels ex-energy minister from parliamentary group

Maltas ruling Labour Party has voted to expel former energy minister Konrad Mizzi from its parliamentary group following criticism of his role in the purchase of a wind farm in Montenegro by a Maltese state-owned energy firm. Before the par...

South Africa urges support for SAA rescue but allocates no new funds

The South African government on Wednesday urged creditors to back a restructuring plan for South African Airways SAA but did not allocate new bailouts for the loss-making state airline in an emergency budget. Creditors are due to vote on th...

HC stays Ministry of Sports’ decision to provisionally renew recognition of 54 Sports Federations

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed the decision of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to provisionally renew the annual recognition of 54 National Sports Federations NSF and directed it to maintain status quo ante. A bench o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020