Spread awareness about fallouts of lockdown violations, court tells UP Police

Hearing a petition seeking quashing of an FIR registered for the violation of the coronavirus lockdown against seven people, the Allahabad High Court advised the Uttar Pradesh Police to desist from taking coercive action and rather spread awareness regarding “fallouts” of the violations. The Bench comprising Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh passed the order on Tuesday while hearing a petition filed by Munna and six others from Agra. The court also directed the petitioners, who allegedly violated norms of social distancing, to file an undertaking before the Agra SSP that they will follow all coronavirus-related rules and protocols

According to petitioners, they were engaged in the distribution of food packets among the poor in a locality during the lockdown where some people gathered. The petitioners said they made all efforts to disperse them but failed

After hearing the concerned parties, the Bench directed the police authorities not to arrest the petitioners till the submission of the charge sheet and observed that it should not take any “coercive action” against the violators and rather spread awareness about “fallouts” of the violations.