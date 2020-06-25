Left Menu
Development News Edition

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began, but no treaty in sight

Two years ago, a flurry of diplomacy and summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of the United States, South Korea, and China raised hopes that even if the North's nuclear arsenal was undiminished, the parties might agree to officially end the technical state of war. Those hopes have been dashed, however, with North Korea accusing the United States and South Korea of clinging to hostile policies, and Washington pressing Pyongyang to abandon its growing arsenal of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 25-06-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 10:18 IST
Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began, but no treaty in sight
Representative Image Image Credit: Max Pixel

Seventy years after the Korean War began, prospects for a peace treaty to officially end the conflict appear as distant as ever, as the two Koreas held low-key commemorations on Thursday amid heightened tension on the peninsula.

The 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving U.S.-led U.N. forces technically still at war with North Korea. South Korean leaders in 1953 opposed the idea of a truce that left the peninsula divided and were not signatories to the armistice.

South Korean veterans of the war were due to gather to commemorate the anniversary, including at one event where U.S. President Donald Trump and other international leaders were expected to deliver video messages. North Korea's ruling party newspaper ran a front-page commentary calling for people to follow in the footsteps of those who fought to defend the nation.

"Several decades have passed, but the danger of war has never left this soil," the newspaper said, blaming "hostile forces" for seeking to crush North Korea. Two years ago, a flurry of diplomacy and summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of the United States, South Korea, and China raised hopes that even if the North's nuclear arsenal was undiminished, the parties might agree to officially end the technical state of war.

Those hopes have been dashed, however, with North Korea accusing the United States and South Korea of clinging to hostile policies, and Washington pressing Pyongyang to abandon its growing arsenal of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles. A series of follow-up meetings and working-level talks failed to close the gap between the two old enemies, and North Korea has taken an increasingly confrontational tone, resuming short-range missile launches, blowing up an inter-Korean liaison office and severing communication hotlines with South Korea.

On Wednesday, North Korea said it had decided to suspend plans for unspecified military action against South Korea, but warned it to "think and behave wisely". Historians have estimated the war may have caused as many as 1 million military deaths and killed several million civilians. Thousands of families were divided with little contact as the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) cut the peninsula in two.

"The unresolved state of the Korean War has had devastating consequences for Koreans, from the separation of thousands of families to the extreme militarization of the Korean Peninsula," said Christine Ahn, international coordinator for WomenCrossDMZ, a group that advocates for peace in Korea. Despite misgivings from many in the United States, South Korean officials are pushing more forcefully for an end to the armistice arrangement, saying that it appreciates the role of the United Nations Command, South Korea's alliance with the United States should evolve with the times.

"It is time for Korea to take center stage in maintaining its own peace and security, by ending the current state of armistice and establishing a permanent peace regime on the Korean peninsula," South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young said on Wednesday.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australia to conduct over 100,000 door-to-door COVID-19 tests

Australian health workers will go door-to-door testing more than 100,000 residents in a coronavirus hot spot in suburban Melbourne that is threatening to undo the nations success in battling the virus. Victoria state on Thursday reported 33...

'Gone With the Wind' returns to HBO Max with historical context

Civil War epic Gone With the Wind is back on HBO Max, over two weeks after it was pulled from the streaming platform, now accompanying historical context and a disclaimer about the 1939 films controversial depiction of the black people and ...

Maersk heads zero-carbon drive in shipping sector with $60 million research center

The worlds largest container shipper, A.P. Moller-Maersk, will team up with industry majors to set up a research center in Denmark with the aim of reducing carbon emissions in the shipping industry.Denmarks Maersk, which aims to be carbon-n...

Elderly migrant labourer dies in UP after returning from Punjab

A 60-year-old migrant labourer who was returning from Punjab where he worked in a brick kiln died near his native village under Naraini police station area here, police said on ThursdayAccording to his kin, Betu and his family were returnin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020