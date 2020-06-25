Left Menu
Hungary has not met obligations on asylum, EU court adviser says

Hungary has failed to fulfil its obligations arising from EU law regarding its asylum procedures and the return of illegal migrants, an adviser at the Court of Justice of the European Union said on Thursday. EU judges, whose verdicts EU countries are obliged to respect, normally follow guidance given by the court's advocate generals.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 13:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary has failed to fulfil its obligations arising from EU law regarding its asylum procedures and the return of illegal migrants, an adviser at the Court of Justice of the European Union said on Thursday. The European Commission had sued Hungary arguing that it unlawfully detained applicants for international protection in transit zones and unlawfully removed foreign citizens staying in the country illegally.

Advocate General Priit Pikamae wrote in a non-binding opinion that the court should uphold the Commission's action seeking a declaration that Hungary's legislation in this field was contrary to EU law. EU judges, whose verdicts EU countries are obliged to respect, normally follow guidance given by the court's advocate generals. They typically rule within two to four months of that opinion.

