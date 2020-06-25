Left Menu
India's arsenals not meant for hatching eggs: Adhir Ranjan on India-China standoff

Speaking on the India-China border standoff, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that Centre is trying to resolve the issue diplomatically but suggested that the government should speak in the language of Chinese as the "country's arsenals are not meant for hatching eggs."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:54 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Speaking on the India-China border standoff, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that Centre is trying to resolve the issue diplomatically but suggested that the government should speak in the language of Chinese as the "country's arsenals are not meant for hatching eggs." "Despite government statements, tension continues at Ladakh border and Chinese infiltration is not ending. China has shown aggression. This is increasing distress among common man. Our Army jawans are capable of driving back Chinese infiltrators," he said while speaking to ANI.

"Government wants to resolve the issue diplomatically. No objection, but the situation is worsening. China is trying to scare us but we are not the ones to get scared. We should speak the language they understand. Our arsenals are not meant for hatching eggs." "I demand that the PM address the nation before the Parliament session begins and tell us the current situation. The nation is standing with Prime Minister, with our brave soldiers...China is infiltrating from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, it is a matter of concern," he added.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. However, last week as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. The Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

In the Corps Commander level talks between India and China at Moldo on Monday, both sides have reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the Eastern Ladakh sector, Indian Army said today. (ANI)

