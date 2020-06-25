Manipur reports 86 new cases of COVID-19

As many as 86 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,056, said the state government on Thursday. Out of the total, 702 cases are active, and 354 recovered cases have been reported in the state.

A total of 55 cases were reported from Tamenglong, 12 from Ukhrul, four from Kakching, three from Imphal West, two each from Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Kamjong, Senapati and Thoubal, and one each from Imphal East and Kangpokpi. All the cases are returnees from other states and have been shifted to Covid Care Facilities.

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Thursday. The country also saw 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed its death toll to 14,894, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

At present, out of the total, 1,86,514 are active cases in the country and 2,71,697 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)