COVID-19: Central team led by Lav Agarwal to visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana
A Central team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, the Ministry of Health will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Telangana from June 26 to June 29.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:19 IST
A Central team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, the Ministry of Health will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Telangana from June 26 to June 29.
The Union Health Ministry informed that the team will interact with the state officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for management of COVID-19
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,42,900 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 28,943 in Gujarat and 10,444 in Telangana. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Lav Agarwal
- Maharashtra
- Telangana
- Ministry of Health
ALSO READ
Leopard falls into well in Gujarat's Chhota Udepur, rescued
Leopardess rescued from well using ladder in Gujarat village
PM credits community participation for increase in Asiatic lion population in Gujarat's Gir
Asiatic lion population in Gujarat grows to 674, sees over 28% growth
Paresh Rawal mocks Ramachandra Guha for his Gujarat- Bengal comparison