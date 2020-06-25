Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received 'bribe' from China, campaigned for FTA: Prasad hits out at Congress

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday alleged that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received "a bribe" from the Chinese embassy and it "campaigned" for the free trade agreement between Indian and China.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:47 IST
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received 'bribe' from China, campaigned for FTA: Prasad hits out at Congress
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday alleged that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received "a bribe" from the Chinese embassy and it "campaigned" for the free trade agreement between Indian and China. The minister told reporters here that the trade deficit between India and China increased by 33 per cent during the UPA government and there was "lobbying" by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

He termed the foundation an extension of Congress. "In 2008, the Congress entered into an MoU with the Communist Party of China. The MoU was signed by Rahul Gandhi himself and Soniaji and the current President of China Xi Jinping stood behind. The Congress party has not yet explained what was a compelling need to have a party to party relationship and that too with China?" Prasad asked.

"Congress must explain as to how many other political parties of major democracies of the world did they execute any MoU with? Congress should tell how many MoUs they have signed with political parties across the world during 10 years of rule Manmohan Singh government," he said. Prasad quoted a report by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation that the proposed FTA between India and China is "feasible, desirable and mutually beneficial".

"Among the list of donors for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, the Chinese embassy is mentioned. What was the need? According to a report of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, there is a mention of India-China studies. It is written there that the proposed FTA between India and China will be feasible, desirable, and mutually beneficial. The report stated that the proposed FTA between India and China should be comprehensive with a free flow of goods, services, investment and capital," he said. "Is this part of a strategy that trade deficit between India and China increased by 33 per cent during their government? The trade deficit between India and China because of all this lobbying by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation after they received a bribe from the Chinese embassy and the way they campaigned for the free flow of FTA show this great rise (in trade deficit)," the minister said.

The BJP leader asked if the foundation had taken due permission before receiving donations from China. "Rajiv Gandhi Foundation is an extension of Congress. Did they take permission before taking money from China? Have they conveyed to the government that the money they have received from the Chinese embassy is being utilised to undertake studies to promote the free flow of FTA?" he asked. (ANI)

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), set up to realize the vision of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, is chaired by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Its trustees include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and P Chidambaram.

The Congress has been attacking the government over "incursions" by China in Ladakh. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana not inking any new deal with Chinese firms: Khattar

The Haryana government is not signing any new business pact with Chinese firms and recently canceled tenders for two power projects worth Rs 750 crore in which they were the lowest bidders, Chief Minister M L Khattar said on Thursday. As fa...

Start-up unveils new EV truck at former GM Ohio auto plant

Lordstown Motors Corp unveiled its future electric pickup truck at an event on Thursday as the startup seeks to begin producing vehicles at a former General Motors factory in northeastern Ohio. Lordstown Motors, which hopes to start deliver...

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

US officials believe as many as 20 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus, suggesting millions had the virus and never knew it. Thats nearly 10 times as many infections as the 2.3 million cases that have been confirmed and comes ...

U.S. watchdog finds flaws in virus testing data, chews out Transport Dept, SBA

A U.S. government watchdog gave a blunt review of the shortcomings in the governments response to the pandemic on Thursday that included the sending of nearly 1.4 billion to deceased Americans, and the collection of incomplete and inconsist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020