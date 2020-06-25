Left Menu
Development News Edition

287 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Rajasthan

A total of 287 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 16,296 in the state, according to the State Health Department.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:21 IST
287 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Rajasthan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 287 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 16,296 in the state, according to the State Health Department. Out of the total, 3,077 cases are active. While 12, 840 patients have recovered after treatment, 379 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Thursday. The country also saw 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed its death toll to 14,894, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

At present, out of the total, 1,86,514 are active cases in the country and 2,71,697 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana not inking any new deal with Chinese firms: Khattar

The Haryana government is not signing any new business pact with Chinese firms and recently canceled tenders for two power projects worth Rs 750 crore in which they were the lowest bidders, Chief Minister M L Khattar said on Thursday. As fa...

Start-up unveils new EV truck at former GM Ohio auto plant

Lordstown Motors Corp unveiled its future electric pickup truck at an event on Thursday as the startup seeks to begin producing vehicles at a former General Motors factory in northeastern Ohio. Lordstown Motors, which hopes to start deliver...

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

US officials believe as many as 20 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus, suggesting millions had the virus and never knew it. Thats nearly 10 times as many infections as the 2.3 million cases that have been confirmed and comes ...

U.S. watchdog finds flaws in virus testing data, chews out Transport Dept, SBA

A U.S. government watchdog gave a blunt review of the shortcomings in the governments response to the pandemic on Thursday that included the sending of nearly 1.4 billion to deceased Americans, and the collection of incomplete and inconsist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020