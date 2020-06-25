Brazil Supreme Court selects Luiz Fux as next chief justice

Brazil Supreme Court selects Luiz Fux as next chief justiceReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:40 IST
Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously chose Luiz Fux as its next chief justice, to serve a two-year term that begins on September 10, current Chief Justice Dias Toffoli said.
Unlike the United States which has a permanent Supreme Court chief justice, Brazil's highest court rotates the top judicial post among its sitting members, who are appointed by the country's president. Fux was nominated to the court in 2011 by ex-President Dilma Rousseff.
