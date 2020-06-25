Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia quits U.N. system aimed at protecting hospitals, aid in Syria

Russia has quit a United Nations arrangement that aimed to protect hospitals and humanitarian aid deliveries in Syria from being hit by the warring parties, according to a U.N. note to aid groups seen by Reuters on Thursday. The Russian move comes after an internal U.N. inquiry in April found it was "highly probable" the government of Syria or its allies carried out attacks on three healthcare facilities, a school and a refuge for children in northwest Syria last year.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:41 IST
Russia quits U.N. system aimed at protecting hospitals, aid in Syria
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia has quit a United Nations arrangement that aimed to protect hospitals and humanitarian aid deliveries in Syria from being hit by the warring parties, according to a U.N. note to aid groups seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The Russian move comes after an internal U.N. inquiry in April found it was "highly probable" the government of Syria or its allies carried out attacks on three healthcare facilities, a school and a refuge for children in northwest Syria last year. A crackdown by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on pro-democracy protesters in 2011 led to Syria's civil war. Russia has provided military support for Syria in the conflict.

Russia and Syria have said their forces are not targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure and have long-questioned the sources used by the United Nations to verify attacks. Under the U.N. deconfliction arrangement, the locations of U.N. supported facilities and other humanitarian sites like hospitals and health centers had been shared with the warring parties in a bid to protect them. However, the United Nations has questioned whether it made them a target.

"On Tuesday, 23 June, the Russian Federation informed the United Nations that it would no longer participate in the humanitarian notification system," the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in the note. An OCHA spokeswoman confirmed the note.

"The United Nations is concerned about the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the notification mechanism and is examining the implications of this decision for humanitarian personnel and operations in Syria," the U.N. note said. The United Nations said it would discuss the situation further with Russia.

In the note it said all parties to the conflict - whether they participated in the voluntary deconfliction arrangement or not - were still bound by international humanitarian law.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says US, EU working to resume trans-Atlantic travel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo played down concerns Thursday that the European Union might refuse to allow Americans into the 27-nation bloc as it considers lifting restrictions on overseas travelers starting next week, due to the spread...

Bear-sized wombat cousin roamed Australia 25 million years ago

A powerfully built relative of modern wombats that was the size of a black bear roamed Australias woodlands about 25 million years ago, possessing shovel-shaped hands and strong forelimbs indicating it was an adept digger, scientists said o...

Twins report a 'few' players test positive for coronavirus

The Minnesota Twins became the latest MLB team to report cases of coronavirus within its organization. Derek Falvey, the teams president of baseball operations, said in a conference call on Thursday that a few players had tested positive fo...

Murder accused's house vandalised in Bengal

Protesters on Thursday vandalised the house of a TMC panchayat members husband who was among two persons arrested for allegedly pushing a woman to her death when she tried to stop them from molesting her daughter, in West Bengals Howrah dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020