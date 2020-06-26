Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York City police officer arrested after apparent chokehold arrest

A New York City police officer was arrested on Thursday and charged with strangulation and attempted strangulation after videos emerged over the weekend that appeared to show him using an illegal chokehold to arrest a man on a boardwalk, police said.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 26-06-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 00:21 IST
New York City police officer arrested after apparent chokehold arrest
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NYPDnews)

A New York City police officer was arrested on Thursday and charged with strangulation and attempted strangulation after videos emerged over the weekend that appeared to show him using an illegal chokehold to arrest a man on a boardwalk, police said. The officer, David Afanador, had already been suspended from the New York Police Department without pay. Afanador, 39, turned himself in to be arrested at a police station house, the NYPD said. He pleaded not guilty at an initial court appearance, his lawyer said.

The NYPD has banned chokeholds since 1993, warning they can be deadly. Earlier this month, as part of a package of police reform bills spurred by the nationwide protests against police violence, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation making it a crime for officers to use chokeholds and similar neck restraints. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, whose office is prosecuting Afanador, said in a statement that her office has "zero tolerance for police misconduct," and that officers are trained to de-escalate volatile encounters.

Afanador's lawyer, Stephen Worth, said prosecutors were more focused on making a "splashy" arrest than conducting a fair investigation. "It seems in this alternative universe that everyone's entitled to due process but police officers," Worth said.

Afanador faces up to seven years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge. His forceful arrest of Ricky Bellevue, a 35-year-old Black man, on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk in Queens on Sunday was captured on police body-cam videos, which were released by the NYPD, and cellphone videos recorded by bystanders.

Bellevue, along with two others, could be seen cursing and insulting Afanador and his colleagues for several minutes, prior to the arrest. Bellevue asks the officers if they are scared before grabbing an object from a trash can. The videos show four officers then restraining Bellevue on his stomach and one officer, Afanador, wrapping his arm around Bellevue's neck. "Yo, stop choking him, bro!" an onlooker screams as Bellevue falls limp.

Bellevue was arrested for being "disorderly" and was hospitalized after briefly falling unconscious in the officer's grip, according to his lawyers at Queens Defenders. Katz said her office had declined to prosecute Bellevue.

Scrutiny of the police has intensified across the country in the wake of the death on May 25 of George Floyd, a Black man, during an arrest in Minneapolis. Video showed a white officer with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, giving rise to some of the largest, most sustained nationwide protests seen in the United States in decades.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says US, EU working to resume trans-Atlantic travel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo played down concerns Thursday that the European Union might refuse to allow Americans into the 27-nation bloc as it considers lifting restrictions on overseas travelers starting next week, due to the spread...

Bear-sized wombat cousin roamed Australia 25 million years ago

A powerfully built relative of modern wombats that was the size of a black bear roamed Australias woodlands about 25 million years ago, possessing shovel-shaped hands and strong forelimbs indicating it was an adept digger, scientists said o...

Twins report a 'few' players test positive for coronavirus

The Minnesota Twins became the latest MLB team to report cases of coronavirus within its organization. Derek Falvey, the teams president of baseball operations, said in a conference call on Thursday that a few players had tested positive fo...

Murder accused's house vandalised in Bengal

Protesters on Thursday vandalised the house of a TMC panchayat members husband who was among two persons arrested for allegedly pushing a woman to her death when she tried to stop them from molesting her daughter, in West Bengals Howrah dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020