Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Police voted out of schools in Oakland, California

The board of education in Oakland, California, has voted to abolish its own police force, joining a growing number of U.S. school districts moving to scale back the presence of law enforcement on their campuses in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing. The board's unanimous vote on Wednesday night to disband the Oakland Unified School District police department, consisting of 18 officers, capped years of pressure for dismantlement led by the local activist group Black Organizing Project. Texas, at center of new U.S. coronavirus surge, pauses reopening

The governor of Texas temporarily halted the state's reopening on Thursday as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations surged in the state and new daily cases around the country climbed to a near-record high. Texas, which has been at the forefront of efforts to reopen devastated economies shut down in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, has seen one of the biggest jumps in new cases, reporting over 6,000 in a single day on Monday. 'Physical restraint' factor in Tucson man's death in police custody, says coroner

"Physical restraint" was a factor in the death of a Latino man who died in police custody in Tucson, Arizona, in April, a coroner's report and internal police investigation have found. The two reports were made public on Wednesday, the same day that the city's police chief, Chris Magnus, announced that Carlos Ingram-Lopez had died in police custody on April 21. The announcement followed a report in the Tucson Sentinel newspaper on Ingram-Lopez's death. U.S. Supreme Court bolsters Trump's power over rapid deportation

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday enhanced the ability of President Donald Trump's administration to quickly deport illegal immigrants including asylum seekers with limited judicial review, handing him a victory in a case involving one of his signature issues in an election year. The justices ruled in favor of the administration in its appeal of a lower court ruling that a Sri Lankan farmer named Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam had a right to have a judge review the government's handling of his asylum bid. New York City legalizes electric bikes and scooters, will create e-scooter pilot program

The New York City Council on Thursday approved several bills that will legalize the private use of electric scooters and bicycles in the city's five boroughs, a change long-sought by food delivery workers and transportation advocates. The city will also create a shared electric scooter pilot program that will allow e-scooter companies to apply for permits to operate in the city, with the exception of Manhattan. Trump administration opens sensitive Arctic areas to oil development

The Trump administration on Thursday released its plan to open environmentally sensitive areas in Arctic Alaska to oil development, overturning some protections that go back decades. The plan released by the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management revokes an Obama-era management system for a huge swathe of federal land on the western North Slope, the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska. Colorado governor orders probe of death of Black man after police encounter

Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Thursday appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the 2019 death of an unarmed Black man who died days after he was subdued by three policemen and injected with a powerful sedative. Polis said the state's attorney general, Phil Weiser, will probe the death of Elijah McClain, who died following an encounter with police who applied a carotid neckhold on him. During the incident, paramedics injected him with ketamine and he lapsed into a coma from which he never recovered. Trump touts manufacturing on trip to Wisconsin, where he lags Biden in polls

President Donald Trump, trailing in national opinion polls ahead of the November election, visited a shipbuilding facility in Wisconsin on Thursday to tout his record on manufacturing and shore up support in the politically crucial state. Trump went to Fincantieri Marinette Marine, a naval construction company in Marinette, after making an initial stop in Green Bay to take part in a town hall meeting with Fox News. California passes landmark mandate for zero emission trucks

California on Thursday approved a groundbreaking policy to wean its trucking sector off of diesel fuel by requiring manufacturers to sell a rising number of zero-emission vehicles, starting in 2024. The mandate, passed unanimously by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), was hailed as a major step toward reducing climate-warming emissions and improving public health for low-income communities near busy highway corridors and ports. New York City police officer arrested after apparent chokehold arrest

A New York City police officer was arrested on Thursday and charged with strangulation and attempted strangulation after videos emerged over the weekend that appeared to show him using an illegal chokehold to arrest a man on a boardwalk, police said. The officer, David Afanador, had already been suspended from the New York Police Department without pay. Afanador, 39, turned himself in to be arrested at a police station house, the NYPD said. He pleaded not guilty at an initial court appearance, his lawyer said.