SC seeks J-K’s reply on plea of HC bar leader challenging his detention

The Supreme Court Friday issued notice to Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea filed by bar leader Mian Abdul Qayoom challenging his detention under Public Safety Act since August 7 last year

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai issued notice to the UT's administration and sought its reply by first week of the reopening of the top court

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave and advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Qayoom said that they have challenged the order of the high Court which had upheld his detention under the J-K Public Safety Act. The bench also passed an interim direction for providing some daily essentials to him while in detention at Tihar Jail.