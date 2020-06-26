SC stays any coercive action against TV anchor for remarks against Sufi saint

Left Menu
The Supreme Court Friday said no coercive action be taken against TV news anchor Amish Devgan in multiple FIRs lodged in several states over his alleged defamatory statements against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti. The top court, which has fixed the plea for hearing in the first week of July, has ordered that till then no coercive action would be taken against Devgan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 12:38 IST
The Supreme Court Friday said no coercive action be taken against TV news anchor Amish Devgan in multiple FIRs lodged in several states over his alleged defamatory statements against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti. A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari issued notices to those, who have lodged criminal cases against the journalist, and the state governments of Rajasthan, Telangana and Maharashtra where the FIRs have been lodged. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Devgan, sought relief and said Devgan has already issued a clarification for his allegedly objectionable tweet. The top court, which has fixed the plea for hearing in the first week of July, has ordered that till then no coercive action would be taken against Devgan. The FIRs and complaints had alleged that Devgan had used word ‘lootera’ for the saint and later offered an apology.

