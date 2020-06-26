Russian court finds prominent director guilty of embezzlement -TASS

A Russian court on Friday found award-winning film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov guilty of embezzlement, the TASS news agency reported. The court was expected to sentence him later on Friday. The prosecution has asked for him to be jailed for six years.

Serebrennikov was accused of leading a criminal group that embezzled 129 million roubles ($1.87 million) in state funds, a charge he denied. ($1 = 69.1365 roubles)