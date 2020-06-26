Left Menu
IAF Cheetah helicopter makes emergency landing on highway in Haryana's Sonepat

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Cheetah helicopter made an emergency landing on a highway in Sonepat district of Haryana on Friday, IAF officials said.

ANI | Sonepat (Haryana) | Updated: 26-06-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:44 IST
Visual from the spot. Image Credit: ANI

More details are awaited.

In April, a Cheetah helicopter of the IAF made a precautionary landing due to technical snag on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The Cheetah Helicopter is a high-performance helicopter designed for operation over a very wide range of conditions.

The helicopter is versatile, multi-role, multi-purpose, highly manoeuvrable and rugged in construction. (ANI)

