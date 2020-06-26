COVID-19: SC to hear on Monday PIL on precautions for CA students during exams

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking more exam centres, stay on "Opt-Out" scheme and better precautions from COVID for CA students scheduled to appear for May cycle exam between July 29 and August 16. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) sought time to file an affidavit on the plea, after which a bench of the apex court headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar slated the matter for hearing on Monday.

The ICAI had given its candidates, who had already submitted an online examination application for May 2020 Examination cycle, the option to opt-out from May 2020 examinations and carry forward their candidature to the next examination. The institute has decided to hold the May cycle examination from July 29 to August 16. (ANI)