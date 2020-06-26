Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teachers doing duty during pandemic can be equated to corona warriors: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court, while hearing a petition over pending salaries of teaching staff in North MCD schools in the national capital, on Friday observed that teachers doing their duty during the pandemic can be equated to corona warriors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:49 IST
Teachers doing duty during pandemic can be equated to corona warriors: Delhi HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court, while hearing a petition over pending salaries of teaching staff in North MCD schools in the national capital, on Friday observed that teachers doing their duty during the pandemic can be equated to corona warriors. "Teachers belong to one of the noble professions and as they are made to do COVID-19 duty also, they can be equated to COVID-19 warriors," a division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and S Prasad said while observing that teachers of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation schools have not received salaries since March.

The high court was hearing a petition, filed by Akhil Dilli Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, that submitted that teachers have been discharging their duties in schools being run by the respondent, but they have not received their salaries ever since March 2020. Calling the issue as "a sorry state of affairs," the high court converted the plea into a "suo motu petition", whereby the court has the power to use its inherent powers and initiate a hearing on its own by taking cognisance of any issue.

In the last hearing, the high court had observed that teachers cannot be made to run from pillar to post to demand their lawful dues and asked North Delhi Municipal Corporation to clear the arrears of the salaries of the teachers teaching in the schools run by it. Akhil Dilli Prathmik Shikshak Sangh had approached the high court challenging the order of a single-judge bench dated June 9 dismissing the petition filed by them seeking directions to North DMC to release teachers' salaries that have not been paid since March. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

ISIS operative, 17 others not COVID-19 positive, Tihar tells court

Tihar jail officials Friday told a Delhi court that none of 18 inmates, including an alleged ISIS operative, who had reportedly developed symptoms of COVID-19, are found corona positive. Asif Ali, alleged ISIS operative arrested for conspir...

Sponge iron export to Bangladesh begins via inland waterways

Amid slow movement of trucks through land ports in West Bengal in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a consignment of sponge iron weighing about 1,100 tonne has left for Bangladesh through inland waterways for the first time, an official...

Factories in Goa allowed to have 12-hour working shift

Factories in Goa can have a 12- hour working shift to tide over shortage of workers, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday. Sawant announced several measures to help businesses and industries recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pa...

WHO-led coalition says $31.3 bln needed for tools to fight COVID-19

A World Health Organization-led coalition fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is asking government and private sector donors to help raise 31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments and vaccines for the disease. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020