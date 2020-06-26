8 new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi, total cases at 2,218

Eight new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Dharavi on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 2,218, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commission (BMC). No new deaths were reported in the area, while 1,118 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, Dadar recorded 18 new cases on Friday, taking the total tally in the area to 753, while Mahim reported 23 new positive cases, which took the total number of cases in the area to 1,019. The total number of COVID-19 cases at Ward G North of BMC stood at 3,990, with 49 new cases. Out of the 3,990 cases, 1,878 are active cases, while 1,991 are recoveries.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the count surged to 4,90,401 on Friday. (ANI)