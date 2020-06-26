Left Menu
Man shot by police in Glasgow has died - police statement

Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition," they said on Twitter. "We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A man shot by armed police during an incident in Glasgow has died, Police Scotland said on Friday, adding that six people including a police officer were in hospital for treatment.

"The individual who was shot by armed police has died. Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition," they said on Twitter.

"We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area. We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media."

