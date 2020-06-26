Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF's Georgieva says virus crisis could ultimately test $1 trillion war chest

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday that the global economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus could ultimately test the Fund's $1 trillion in total resources, "but we're not there yet." Georgieva told a Reuters Newsmaker webcast event that it was now clear that an economic recovery would have to get underway without a medical breakthrough and the virus' presence still widespread throughout the world.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:19 IST
IMF's Georgieva says virus crisis could ultimately test $1 trillion war chest
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday that the global economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus could ultimately test the Fund's $1 trillion in total resources, "but we're not there yet." Georgieva told a Reuters Newsmaker webcast event that it was now clear that an economic recovery would have to get underway without a medical breakthrough and the virus' presence still widespread throughout the world. IMF member countries were standing by to provide more support to the Fund if necessary, she said.

The IMF on Tuesday forecast a deeper global recession than initially anticipated, as business closures, travel restrictions, and social distancing measures persist in most countries. It now anticipates a global GDP contraction of 4.9% this year and a total output loss of $12 trillion through the end of 2021. "We still have about three quarters of our lending capacity available," Georgieva said. "I wouldn't put it beyond us that we might be in a place where the IMF resources are being tested, but we're not there yet."

Regarding the possibility of additional resources, she said: "Our members are telling us, 'Everything is on the table. You come to us if you need to do more of something, we are there for you.'" The IMF has been rapidly deploying some $100 billion in emergency financing and has now provided loans and grants to 72 countries in just over seven weeks, Georgieva said.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

India's Davis Cup tie against Finland postponed to 2021

Indias Davis Cup tie against Finland was on Friday postponed to 2021 as the International Tennis Federation pushed back all the matches, including the Finals, to next year owing to COVID-19 pandemic. India were scheduled to travel to Finlan...

Cricket-Pakistan to arrive in England on Sunday, then quarantine

Pakistans team will arrive in England on Sunday before entering a two-week quarantine period ahead of their tour, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB said on Friday. Three test matches and three T20 internationals are scheduled behind c...

Coal block auction near TATR: HC asks Centre, Maha to respond

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Friday sought responses from the Union and Maharashtra governments to a plea against the release of Bander coal block near Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district for auction. A division ...

Mizoram CM asks officials to provide relief to earthquake-hit families

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said relief materials will be provided to the families affected by earthquakes in three districts of the Northeastern state. A series of tremors of varied intensity jolted Mizoram between June 18...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020