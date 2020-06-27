Himachal Congress leader Neeraj Bharti held over anti-national, objectionable posts on social media
The Crime Branch of Himachal Police has arrested Congress leader and former chief parliamentary secretary Neeraj Bharti for allegedly posting various anti-national and objectionable posts on social media, police said.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 27-06-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 12:27 IST
The Crime Branch of Himachal Police has arrested Congress leader and former chief parliamentary secretary Neeraj Bharti for allegedly posting various anti-national and objectionable posts on social media, police said. The Congress leader an ex-MLA from Jawali who served as the chief parliamentary secretary (education) in the previous Congress regime was arrested on Friday.
"Congress leader and former chief parliamentary secretary Neeraj Bharti has been arrested in Shimla by the crime branch for allegedly posting various anti-national and objectionable posts on social media," said police spokesperson Khushal Sharma. Bharti had made several posts on Facebook, which were critical of the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were related to the recent Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh, which claimed lives of 20 Indian Army personnel.
As per the police, Shimla-based advocate Narendra Guleria had registered a complaint against Bharti, stating that the Congress leader had tried to incite "hatred and treason" by using "derogatory and inflammatory" language. Bharti would be produced before a magistrate on Saturday. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Congress
- Narendra Modi
- Shimla
- Jawali
- Indian Army
- Ladakh
- Galwan Valley
ALSO READ
FIR against journalist Vinod Dua in HP, summoned for questioning in Shimla
PM Narendra Modi condoles death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput
PM Narendra Modi reviews India's response to COVID-19 pandemic with ministers and senior officials: PMO.
Under PM Narendra Modi's decisive leadership, India is resolutely and collectively fighting against COVID-19 pandemic: HM Amit Shah.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking rollback of hike in prices of petrol, diesel.