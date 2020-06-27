Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa performs Bhoomi Pooja for Kempegowda statue

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday performed a Bhoomi Pooja to begin work on the 108-feet tall Kempegowda statue at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda were also present at the event.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan had informed that Kempegowda's 511th Jayanti is on June 27, and on that occasion, the state government would launch the construction project.The Bengaluru founder Kempegowda statue is expected to be completed in a year, he had added. (ANI)